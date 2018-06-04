good deeds
- MusicPost Malone Helped A Fan Buy A HouseThe rapper proves once again that he may be one of the kindest people in the industry.By Noah Grant
- MusicLil Durk Gifts Fan Free Merch After Hoodie MishapThe Chicago rapper is making things right with one of his fans.By Isaac Fontes
- GramLil Baby Buys Out Foot Locker, Gives Shoes To Kids In His CommunityHe later clarified that this gesture isn't what he means by "saving [the] community or giving back."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureShaq Pays Off Engagement Ring For Man He Met At Jewelry StoreThe NBA legend detailed how the young man didn't want to take the money but Shaq insisted.By Erika Marie
- MusicH.E.R. Gives Entire Team "COVID-19 Funds" To Help Them For Next Few MonthsH.E.R. wanted to make sure everyone who works with and for her are taken care of during the COVID-19 mandatory quarantine.By Erika Marie
- GramLori Harvey Publicly Praised By Woman After Model Pays For Puppy's SurgerySecret Santa.By Erika Marie
- GramTank Gives Thanksgiving PSA To Those Who Film Themselves Helping The NeedyHe doesn't think people should use the less fortunate for clout.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentYoung Thug Brings Out 14-Year-Old Sick Fan During Lollapalooza SetYoung Thug grants a sick fan's wish. By Aida C.
- MusicTravis Scott Gifts Merch Sales To Planned ParenthoodGood deeds by Travis Scott. By Aida C.
- MusicKhalid Reveals Music & Arts Foundation For Underserved CommunitiesKhalid is giving back to the community.By Aida C.
- MusicKodak Black Donates Over $10K For Early Childhood EducationKodak's giving back to a charity close to home. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBeyoncé & Jay Z Want To Reward Fans With Concert Tickets For Doing Good DeedsBeyoncé and Jay Z encourage their fans to give back. By Matthew Parizot