From the onset of his career, controversy has certainly followed Lil Durk. His lyrical content has been under scrutiny and Durk’s Rap beefs have stolen attention. As we’ve witnessed dozens of rappers lose their lives in recent years, Durk now vows to no longer diss those who have passed away.

The rapper sat down with Rolling Stone recently and addressed his critics. “That’s why I’m not saying names no more [in my music],” Durk stated. “I ain’t speaking on the dead no more — none of that.”

This comes on the heels of Durk losing a number of loved ones, including his brother, Dontay Banks Jr., also known as DThang. In June 2021, DThang was gunned down at a nightclub just seven months after King Von suffered a similar fate. This ill-fated news arrived during a time when Rap was at the center of debates about promoting violence.

“I’m not chasing death no more,” Durk stated. “I’m chasing a billion dollars. I want our kids to grow up safe and sound, to be able to have fun, to have a real life.”

The list of Durk’s alleged foes is lengthy; there was notably the vicious online drama with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Additionally, the tension with NBA YoungBoy is well-documented as others fueled the fire with their hot takes.

“D-Thang always told him to go back to school,” Durk’s mother also told Rolling Stone. “I think he wanted to do it for him.”

Still, Durk has thrived professionally, and recently, he received positive news about his legal case. The rapper faced felony charges stemming from a shooting back in 2019. The charges were reportedly dropped in October.

“Even if you do 99 percent of sh*t right, you still got 1 percent of the demons with you,” said Durk. “You get angry fast and one reply can f*ck up a billion dollars.”

