Lil Durk has partnered with the investment platform Exceed Talent Capital to offer fans the opportunity to acquire shares of the royalties from his upcoming song, “Bedtime” featuring Doodle Lo. With the company, Durk will also be releasing a “Trenches All-Access Pass,” giving fans priority list reservations for the sale and access to Durk’s Grand Theft Auto roleplay server.

Access to the server, which has 15,000 people on the waitlist, will allow players to jump the line with lifetime access. Additionally, it will come with loot boxes with in-game wearable items, as well as limited edition merch and VIP concert tickets.

(Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing )

“Where I’m from, few own anything,” Lil Durk said in a press release. “As The Voice of the Trenches and for my label OTF, I’m always looking for ways to expand and give back to my people. Exceed makes it possible for my fans to become part of my team and share in our success together.”

Exceed’s President, Anthony Martini, says that the company’s core mission is to “enable artists to IPO their work so fans can literally become partners with them. We believe this incentivizes the highest levels of engagement which is a win all around.”

Fans can get access to the “Trenches All-Access Pass” here. Check out a trailer for the server below.

[Via]