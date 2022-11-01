When it comes to birthday parties, the bigger the better, and when you have Lil Durk and India Royale planning your celebration, things are bound to get pretty extravagant.

The ex-couple recently came back together to celebrate their daughter’s 4th birthday, throwing a massive party which they labeled “Willoween.” Complete with haunted corridors and plenty of cake, the young girl’s parents spared no expense in making sure her birthday party was out of this world.

Aside from his family life, the Chicago rapper has been busy with his music career as well as the recently exonerated Lil Durk has linked up with Exceed Talent Capitol to offer his followers an IPO on his latest music releases.

In the era of the internet, there are an endless amount of ways for an artist to connect with their fanbase. However, allowing the public to invest in your upcoming record is not a move that many, if any, artists have tried before.

Through his partnership with Exceed, Durkio will offer fans the chance at an Initial Public Offering. This means that anybody will have the ability to personally invest in his new record “Bedtime.”

Lil Durk attends the Givenchy Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Apart from the bragging rights that come with being a part owner in Lil Durk’s album, the rapper has also included other incentives, such as all investors gaining access to the “Trenches All-Access Pass.”

This will grant IPO members exclusive admittance into Durk’s custom-made Grand Theft Auto roleplay server, and will likely be in relatively short supply, categorizing it as a type of NFT.

Will you be investing in Durkio’s new track? Let us know in the comments and check back in with HNHH later for more hip-nop news updates.