Lil Durk may have deemed India Royale his forever love — but India seems to be on a different page these days. Last week, Durkio posted posted and deleted a TikTok video, tagging India with audio of a snippet that rapped, “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”

Despite the alleged split, fans quickly assumed that The Voice was sending a not-so-discreet message, trying to get his leading back. While India didn’t respond to the video, she did share a message of her own via Twitter, leading followers to believe that she is in fact still single.

Lil Durk & India Royale

“I’m a free agent,” she tweeted, while fans realized that she no longer followed Durk on Instagram. Shortly after, she penned another tweet that had the Internet in an uproar and questioning her current status with the Chicago rapper. “I’m done healing. Where the h***s at?” While she laughed off the forward tweet, fans immediately hopped in the comments to share their thoughts on her currently relationship status.

“City girls up 300 points,” one fan commented. “Someone send oxygen tanks over to durk please,” another chimed in. India’s tweets come just one month after Durkio seemingly responded to social media rumors about his split from the mother of his daughter, Willow Banks.

He took to his Instagram Stories to share a selfie, covering his face while showing off his signature blonde locs, with the caption. “That [p*ssy] mines 4ever.” Since then, the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper has deactivated his Instagram page, adding more fuel to the alleged breakup rumors.

India’s tweet also comes just hours after Dark was hit with a $350K lawsuit over missed Bahamas show dates from December 2019. His attorney Ariel Mitchell issued an official statement, “The frivolous lawsuit filed by Plaintiff and its attorneys is being publicized in an attempt to usurp the news of Mr. Bank’s exoneration from the 2019 charges to extort a payday. The lawsuit has no merit as it was the Plaintiff’s own failure to secure a visa which caused denial of entry by immigration.”

