It’s now been three years since the shooting that saw King Von and Lil Durk tied up in lawsuits went down, and since then, Durk has been facing multiple felony charges. Among them are aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, criminal attempt to commit murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. These accounts stemmed from his alleged role in the Atlanta incident alongside the late rapper, King Von.

The 30-year-old was outside a restaurant when, according to his lawyers, his fellow Chicago hitmaker pulled a gun and shot someone in the leg. The victim was rushed to the hospital and the two men were later faced with the aforementioned charges.

Rapper King Von attends Compound Saturday Nights at Compound on August 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

In 2019, the “Laugh Now Cry Later” hitmaker had to abruptly leave his tour as it was officially decided that he was involved in the attempted murder. At the time, attorney, Manny Arora denied these allegations, stating that while his client was present at the scene of the altercation, he had no part in the violence that transpired.

Earlier this week, charges against Durk were officially dropped due to insufficient evidence. The recording artist’s lawyer spoke his mind following the big news, stating, “Choosing not to [pursue charges] is essentially code for ‘we can’t prove our case.’ Probable cause is an incredibly low standard…it’s not like reasonable doubt at trial.”

He continued, “It took three years, he was never indicted, and our position has always been while he was present, he didn’t do any of the shooting, and he wasn’t involved in it.”

A spokesperson for Fulton County DA Fani Willis released a statement mentioning that if Dayvon Bennett was still alive he would have been indicted.

“The office has declined to indict Durk Banks, a.k.a. ‘Lil Durk’ for the February 5, 2019 incident because insufficient evidence exists to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt of a trial,” Jeff DiSantis wrote.

“If co-defendant Dayvon Bennett, a.k.a. ‘King Von,’ had not died in 2020, he would have been indicted for this incident. As stated in the motion declining to indict Mr. Banks, the Atlanta Police Department had evidence to establish probable cause to arrest him.”

In conclusion, DiSantis added, “That standard of proof, however, is considerably lower than ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ standard of proof required at trial, which the evidence, in this case, does not meet.”

