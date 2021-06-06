OTF DThang
- LifeLil Durk Pays Tribute To Late Brother OTF DThang On Second Anniversary Of His DeathOTF DThang was just 32 years old when he was shot and killed in Chicago.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Durk Vows To Stop Dissing The DeadIn a new interview, Durk explains why he's making more positive changes.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Durk Tributes King Von & Brother DThang, Condemns Snitches With New TattoosDurkio's got some new ink that pays tribute to his fallen friends.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Durk Spends Time With His Late Brother, OTF DThang's KidsLil Durk spent some family time with OTF DThang's kids, this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Durk Wishes His Fallen Brother OTF DThang A Happy BirthdayLil Durk took to IG stories to wish his late brother, OTF DThang, a happy birthday. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicLil Durk Shares His First Post Since His Brother DThang's Death"The Voice Of The Heroes" artist returned to social media today following his brother's passing. By Madusa S.
- GossipLil Durk's Alleged BM Shares Side-By-Side Pictures Of Her Son & DurkThe mother of Lil Durk's alleged secret son shares a picture of the rapper on FaceTime with the boy.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureLil Durk & His Family Gather After The Death Of OTF DThangLil Durk and his family gathered after the death of OTF DThang, this week.By Cole Blake
- CrimeLil Durk's Brother OTF DThang Shooting Death: More DetailsA police officer was reportedly also shot at the scene of OTF DThang's shooting death.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Durk Told To "Stop Dissing" By King Yella, Calboy Calls Out DThang "Sacrifice Jokes"After Calboy shared his message, Yella hopped in the comments & told him, "Shut yo goofy a$$ up."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Durk's Brother OTF DThang's Partner Speaks Out After His DeathLil Durk's brother OTF DThang reportedly passed away following a shooting this weekend.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKing Von's Uncle Speaks On The Death Of Lil Durk's Brother, OTF DThangKing Von's uncle, Range Rover Hang, spoke about the death of Lil Durk's older brother, OTF DThang, on Instagram live.By Cole Blake
- Gram6ix9ine Escalates Lil Durk Feud With Classless OTF DThang Comments6ix9ine continues to stoop lower and lower.By Alexander Cole