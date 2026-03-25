Release Date Set For Travis Scott's Air Jordan CJ1 T-REXX "Green Spark"

The wait for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan CJ1 T-REXX "Green Spark" is almost over. Official images have been circulating for a while now. But the big update today is that a release date has finally been set. This one is dropping in just a few days.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan CJ1 T-REXX "Green Spark" is going to release on March 28th, 2026.

The CJ1 T-REXX marks a significant moment for Travis Scott and Jordan Brand. It is his first fully original Jordan silhouette built from the ground up. That alone makes this release historically significant within the Cactus Jack catalog. The "Green Spark" colorway gives it an unmistakable visual identity right out of the gate.

Scott first debuted this exact pair courtside at a Boston Celtics game. The green colorway felt like a deliberate nod to the home crowd that night. Whether intentional or not, the moment stuck in the culture's memory instantly. Seeing official images now confirms the public is about to get their hands on them.

Cactus Jack drops tend to move extremely fast across all platforms. Secondary market prices are expected to climb significantly above retail immediately. This is the kind of drop that rewards those who are ready and prepared.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan CJ1 T-REXX "Green Spark"

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan CJ1 T-REXX "Green Spark" is unlike anything else in the Jordan Brand lineup. The silhouette is entirely new and designed from scratch with Scott's creative input.

Electric green leather dominates the upper with bold, unapologetic energy throughout. Black perforated overlays across the midfoot add contrast and visual depth to the design. Also a pale Swoosh sits quietly against the louder green panels surrounding it.

The Cactus Jack logo is on the ankle strap in matching green tones. Scott's signature smiley face appears on the heel in white. A sculptured green outsole wraps the entire bottom of the shoe dramatically. The custom brown "Jack T-REXX" shoe box adds another collectible layer to the whole package.

Further, the retail price of the sneakers is expected to be $205 when they drop.