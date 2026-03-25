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Release Date Set For Travis Scott's Air Jordan CJ1 T-REXX "Green Spark"
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan CJ1 T-REXX "Green Spark" now has an official release date set, with the drop arriving in just a few days.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 25, 2026