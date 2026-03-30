DJ Khaled Flexes Travis Scott's Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx "Green Spark"

DJ Khaled has one of the most respected sneaker collections in the entire music industry. The producer and media personality has been showing off grails and exclusives for years.

His latest flex was an early pair of the Travis Scott x Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx "Green Spark." Khaled posted a video holding the shoe directly up to his face with full enthusiasm just before the public drop.

The timing of the post felt like a perfectly placed preview for what was coming. The "Green Spark" officially released yesterday and landed exactly as hard as the sneaker community expected. Seeing Khaled with the pair early only amplified the anticipation heading into launch day. When DJ Khaled has something before the public, the energy always follows.

Khaled's sneaker credibility runs deep across the culture. He has been gifted exclusive pairs from some of the biggest brands and athletes on the planet. Furthermore, his social media presence turns any sneaker he touches into conversation.

Travis Scott's CJ1 T-Rexx marks a historic moment as his first fully original Jordan Brand silhouette. The "Green Spark" was first debuted courtside at a Celtics game before official images confirmed the release.

Overall, DJ Khaled gave the culture the perfect send-off into one of 2026's biggest sneaker drops.

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Travis Scott x Air Jordan CJ1 T-REXX "Green Spark"

The Travis Scott x Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx "Green Spark" is a genuinely fresh addition to the Cactus Jack catalog. The silhouette was designed from the ground up with Travis Scott's creative direction throughout.

Electric green leather panels dominate the upper against a deep black base. The contrast between the two colors is aggressive and intentional. A mint green Swoosh sits quietly against the louder surrounding panels.

The Cactus Jack logo appears on the ankle strap in matching green tones. Scott's signature smiley face hits the heel in white as a subtle finishing detail.