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DJ Khaled Flexes Travis Scott's Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx "Green Spark"
DJ Khaled showed off an early pair of the Travis Scott x Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx "Green Spark" just ahead of its official release.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 29, 2026