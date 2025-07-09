Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Green Spark” Releasing In 2026

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Green Spark” blends bold design with performance-ready tech, continuing La Flame’s run of eye-catching collabs. Set to release in March 2026, this pair was first seen courtside during the 2024 NBA Finals.

The electric green colorway, paired with a black base, immediately turned heads just as fans have come to expect from Scott’s sneaker output. His Jumpman Jack model continues to evolve, carving its own lane in Jordan Brand’s long history of hybrid silhouettes.

Travis Scott has become one of Nike’s most important collaborators. His influence runs deep, with past releases like the Air Jordan 1 Low, Air Jordan 6, and Air Trainer 1 pushing boundaries.

The Jumpman Jack marks his first original silhouette with Jordan Brand, not just a remix of legacy models. It takes cues from training, basketball, and street style all at once. “Green Spark” brings a loud, playful energy to the model.

The images show Scott rocking the pair at a Celtics game, sitting courtside in full Cactus Jack style. With pairs expected to drop in March, fans can expect another instant sellout.

Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Green Spark”

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Green Spark” features a vivid green suede overlay across the toe, heel, and midfoot strap. The base is dressed in perforated black leather for contrast.

A velcro strap adds structure, while the oversized Swoosh, done in a lighter green, cuts sharply across the lateral side. A jagged midsole design creates a rugged, functional vibe. Travis Scott’s signature “Jack” branding appears on the strap and heel.

The sneaker rides atop a two-tone sole with bold tread, balancing style and grip. This pair is both loud and wearable, combining Scott’s creative energy with Jordan Brand’s design DNA.