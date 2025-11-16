A Closer Look At The Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark"

BY Ben Atkinson 30 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jordan-jumpman-jack-green-spark-sneaker-news
Image via yaren211llc
New in hand images of the Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" highlight Travis Scott’s bold upcoming sneaker release.

The Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" comes through in a loud mix of green and black, giving Travis Scott’s signature silhouette a fresh spark without losing its edge. New in hand shots are circulating now, and the release is probably happening next spring.

The Jumpman Jack keeps gaining traction as Jordan Brand leans into this model, showing that Travis’s line has moved past simple collabs and into true signature territory. The Jumpman Jack lands in a unique lane.

There are traces of Nike training DNA in the build, a bit of skate inspiration, and enough structure for on court movement. Travis turned the sneaker game into a space where a new model can make noise like a retro, and this new color feels like a reminder of that.

It also shows Jordan Brand is comfortable letting him take risks that sit outside the usual formula. The images above show bright green overlays, a black upper, and the midfoot strap marked with Cactus Jack branding.

The reversed Swoosh, rope laces, and cracked text on the outsole bring that familiar Travis touch without copying older pairs. It looks like a shoe meant for big outfits, festival stages, and anyone who wants something louder than the typical Travis color palette.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” Steps Into Las Vegas Exclusively

Jordan Jumpman Jack “Green Spark” Release Date

The Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" features a green nubuck upper with black mesh on the toe and side panels. A midfoot strap displays the Cactus Jack logo, while the tongue shows a sprayed Jumpman graphic.

The reversed Swoosh stands out in light green suede. Black laces and matching tongue fabric contrast the bright color blocking.

The outsole uses a cracked pattern with hand-drawn Cactus Jack text across both shoes. The heel includes stitched smile logos, and two lace sets come packed with the pair. The midsole sits in black, helping the upper’s color pop. It’s a loud look built for the Travis Scott era.

@cop_o_clock reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Green Spark” will be released in March of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they drop.

Read More: More Images Of The 2026 Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” Surface

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-green-spark-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Green Spark” Releasing In 2026 3.9K
chase-b-x-travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott And Chase B Glow Up The Jordan Jumpman Jack 580
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers The Jordan Jumpman Jack Steps Out In Bold "Bright Cactus" 689
travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-bright-cactus-sneaker-news Sneakers Retailer Photos Unveiled: Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus” 683
Comments 0