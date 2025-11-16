A Closer Look At The Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark"

The Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" comes through in a loud mix of green and black, giving Travis Scott’s signature silhouette a fresh spark without losing its edge. New in hand shots are circulating now, and the release is probably happening next spring.

The Jumpman Jack keeps gaining traction as Jordan Brand leans into this model, showing that Travis’s line has moved past simple collabs and into true signature territory. The Jumpman Jack lands in a unique lane.

There are traces of Nike training DNA in the build, a bit of skate inspiration, and enough structure for on court movement. Travis turned the sneaker game into a space where a new model can make noise like a retro, and this new color feels like a reminder of that.

It also shows Jordan Brand is comfortable letting him take risks that sit outside the usual formula. The images above show bright green overlays, a black upper, and the midfoot strap marked with Cactus Jack branding.

The reversed Swoosh, rope laces, and cracked text on the outsole bring that familiar Travis touch without copying older pairs. It looks like a shoe meant for big outfits, festival stages, and anyone who wants something louder than the typical Travis color palette.

The Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" features a green nubuck upper with black mesh on the toe and side panels. A midfoot strap displays the Cactus Jack logo, while the tongue shows a sprayed Jumpman graphic.

The reversed Swoosh stands out in light green suede. Black laces and matching tongue fabric contrast the bright color blocking.

The outsole uses a cracked pattern with hand-drawn Cactus Jack text across both shoes. The heel includes stitched smile logos, and two lace sets come packed with the pair. The midsole sits in black, helping the upper’s color pop. It’s a loud look built for the Travis Scott era.