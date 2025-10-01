Travis Scott Wears Unreleased Jordan Jumpman Jack In Paris

Travis Scott debuted the Jordan Jumpman Jack “Triple Black” during the opening of Virgil Abloh: The Codes in Paris on September 30th, 2025. The monochromatic sneaker showed up in fitting fashion, a stealthy mix of textures wrapped in all black.

Its design highlights the signature mid-foot strap and reversed lateral Swoosh, both completely blacked out for a striking look. The sneaker’s materials, including suede and canvas, give the pair depth without straying from its minimalist approach.

The setting made the moment even bigger. Virgil Abloh’s influence on both Travis Scott and modern sneaker culture can’t be overstated. For Scott to showcase an unreleased Jumpman Jack at a tribute event dedicated to Abloh felt intentional.

It placed the shoe not just as a piece of footwear, but as part of a cultural conversation. Right now, release details remain a mystery. Fans are left guessing if this pair will be widely available or if it’ll remain limited to Scott’s circle. That uncertainty only fuels the anticipation.

These photos capture Scott on the floor of the Paris exhibition wearing the all-black pair. His Jumpman Jack silhouette is Jordan Brand’s first official signature sneaker for the Houston-born artist.

That history alone guarantees any new colorway, especially one as versatile as “Triple Black,” will command major attention.

Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Triple Black”

The Jordan Jumpman Jack “Triple Black” covers the silhouette in a tonal black finish. The upper combines suede and canvas for a durable, textured look.

A bold mid-foot strap sits across the laces, also finished in black. The reversed Swoosh on the lateral side blends into the design, keeping the theme consistent. The sneaker rides on a sculpted black midsole and outsole with subtle paneling.

Minimal branding details sit on the strap and heel, both tonal to match. The overall effect is understated, stealthy, and versatile, making this one of the cleanest takes on Scott’s first signature Jordan yet.