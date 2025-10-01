Travis Scott Wears Unreleased Jordan Jumpman Jack In Paris

BY Ben Atkinson 73 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jordan-jumpman-jack-triple-black-sneaker-news
Image via sneakerologue
Travis Scott revealed the Jordan Jumpman Jack “Triple Black” in Paris, leaving sneaker fans speculating on its mysterious release plans.

Travis Scott debuted the Jordan Jumpman Jack “Triple Black” during the opening of Virgil Abloh: The Codes in Paris on September 30th, 2025. The monochromatic sneaker showed up in fitting fashion, a stealthy mix of textures wrapped in all black.

Its design highlights the signature mid-foot strap and reversed lateral Swoosh, both completely blacked out for a striking look. The sneaker’s materials, including suede and canvas, give the pair depth without straying from its minimalist approach.

The setting made the moment even bigger. Virgil Abloh’s influence on both Travis Scott and modern sneaker culture can’t be overstated. For Scott to showcase an unreleased Jumpman Jack at a tribute event dedicated to Abloh felt intentional.

It placed the shoe not just as a piece of footwear, but as part of a cultural conversation. Right now, release details remain a mystery. Fans are left guessing if this pair will be widely available or if it’ll remain limited to Scott’s circle. That uncertainty only fuels the anticipation.

These photos capture Scott on the floor of the Paris exhibition wearing the all-black pair. His Jumpman Jack silhouette is Jordan Brand’s first official signature sneaker for the Houston-born artist.

That history alone guarantees any new colorway, especially one as versatile as “Triple Black,” will command major attention.

Read More: Jordan MVP 92 “Gamma Blue” Brings Fresh Energy

Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Triple Black”

The Jordan Jumpman Jack “Triple Black” covers the silhouette in a tonal black finish. The upper combines suede and canvas for a durable, textured look.

A bold mid-foot strap sits across the laces, also finished in black. The reversed Swoosh on the lateral side blends into the design, keeping the theme consistent. The sneaker rides on a sculpted black midsole and outsole with subtle paneling.

Minimal branding details sit on the strap and heel, both tonal to match. The overall effect is understated, stealthy, and versatile, making this one of the cleanest takes on Scott’s first signature Jordan yet.

Read More: 7 Best Air Jordan 3 Collabs Ever Released

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
chase-b-x-travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott And Chase B Go Neon With This Jumpman Jack 327
chase-b-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-sneaker-news Sneakers Chase B’s Jordan Jumpman Jack Gets Fresh On-Foot Look 641
travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-bright-cactus-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott’s Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus” Lights Up In Official Photos 554
jordan-jumpman-jack-sample-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Jumpman Jack Sample Hints At What’s Next 188
Comments 1