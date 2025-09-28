Unseen Travis Scott Jumpman Jack Prototype Surfaces Online

The Travis Scott Jordan Jumpman Jack Prototype has resurfaced, showing what the silhouette looked like before its late 2023 debut. Unlike the refined release, this early build carries a rawer and less polished vibe.

It’s a reminder of how designs often evolve before reaching the public. This prototype pairs muted brown leather with rough black panels, setting a darker tone than the retail version.

The reverse Swoosh is present, a detail that connects it back to Travis Scott’s larger Nike portfolio. But it’s the tongue graphic that stands out. A stitched face drawing replaces standard branding, adding a hand-sketched, sample-like quality.

The heel features a Jumpman logo, further hinting that this wasn’t meant to be a finished product. Looking at this pair, it’s clear that Scott and Jordan Brand tested different ideas before settling on the final Jumpman Jack.

Early prototypes like this capture the creative process, where trial runs often differ drastically from the official release. For collectors, they represent a unique glimpse into what could have been. The photos provided highlight the unfinished details and make it easy to see how far the shoe came before launch.

Travis Scott Jordan Jumpman Jack Prototype

