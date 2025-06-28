Chase B Unveils Jordan Jumpman Jack Friends and Family

The Jordan Jumpman Jack Friends and Family edition adds another layer to Travis Scott’s already impactful signature sneaker story. Recently shared by Chase B, Travis's longtime collaborator, this version won’t be hitting retail shelves, making it one of the rarest looks yet at the Jumpman Jack.

The design leans heavily into luxury. Also, a blacked-out upper made from mesh, suede, leather, and even faux ostrich gives the shoe a high-end edge. Reflective 3M piping wraps the strap and mudguard, while the reversed white Swoosh gives it that classic Cactus Jack twist.

The back heel gets stamped with a white Cactus Jack logo, and a soft pink Jumpman on the tongue adds a pop of color. Down below, the outsole glows in the dark and features co-branded logos from Jordan and Chase B.

It’s the kind of shoe that reminds you this isn’t just about performance it's a flex piece and definitely a collector’s dream. Travis Scott’s relationship with Jordan Brand keeps pushing boundaries, with each release mixing nostalgia, luxury, and hype in ways few others can.

Photos show the sneaker in full detail, highlighting how much attention went into the textures and materials. It may never hit stores, but the Friends and Family Jumpman Jack just set a new bar.

Jordan Jumpman Jack “Friends And Family"

