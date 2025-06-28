Chase B Unveils Jordan Jumpman Jack Friends and Family

BY Ben Atkinson 133 Views
jordan-jumpman-jack-friends-and-family-sneaker-news
Image via Chase B
The Jordan Jumpman Jack Friends and Family edition offers a rare, luxurious twist on Travis Scott's sneaker.

The Jordan Jumpman Jack Friends and Family edition adds another layer to Travis Scott’s already impactful signature sneaker story. Recently shared by Chase B, Travis's longtime collaborator, this version won’t be hitting retail shelves, making it one of the rarest looks yet at the Jumpman Jack.

The design leans heavily into luxury. Also, a blacked-out upper made from mesh, suede, leather, and even faux ostrich gives the shoe a high-end edge. Reflective 3M piping wraps the strap and mudguard, while the reversed white Swoosh gives it that classic Cactus Jack twist.

The back heel gets stamped with a white Cactus Jack logo, and a soft pink Jumpman on the tongue adds a pop of color. Down below, the outsole glows in the dark and features co-branded logos from Jordan and Chase B.

It’s the kind of shoe that reminds you this isn’t just about performance it's a flex piece and definitely a collector’s dream. Travis Scott’s relationship with Jordan Brand keeps pushing boundaries, with each release mixing nostalgia, luxury, and hype in ways few others can.

Photos show the sneaker in full detail, highlighting how much attention went into the textures and materials. It may never hit stores, but the Friends and Family Jumpman Jack just set a new bar.

Jordan Jumpman Jack “Friends And Family"

The Jordan Jumpman Jack Friends and Family edition features a sleek black upper made from mesh, suede, smooth leather, and faux ostrich. Also, feflective 3M piping adds flash to the forefoot strap and mudguard.

The reversed white Swoosh cuts across the side, matching the white Cactus Jack logo on the heel. A pink Jumpman on the tongue provides contrast. Further, the outsole glows green in the dark and features co-branding from Chase B and Jordan.

Every material and color choice feels intentional, giving this pair a polished, exclusive vibe that separates it from the general release versions of Travis Scott’s signature model.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
