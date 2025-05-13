Travis Scott’s Jumpman Jack Teams With Chase B

The Chase B x Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack is set to make waves this holiday season. Official release details have surfaced, adding fuel to what is already one of the most hyped sneaker collaborations of the year.

Blending the creative energy of Houston DJ Chase B with the disruptive aesthetic of Travis Scott, this pair marks yet another chapter in Scott's deepening relationship with Jordan Brand. While the Jumpman Jack is a relatively new silhouette, its presence has quickly grown thanks to Scott's touch.

Known for flipping classics into streetwear grails, Travis Scott continues to push the envelope by using earthy tones, rugged textures, and signature reversed Swooshes. Chase B’s influence brings an extra layer of flair, injecting his personal style into the mix.

This collaboration not only builds on the success of Scott’s previous Jordan projects but also celebrates the duo's shared Houston roots. The Jumpman Jack has found its place on and off the court, positioning itself as a lifestyle option with basketball DNA.

Early images showcase a bold yet wearable design, pairing neutral shades with subtle pops of color. The premium materials and co-branded details make this pair stand out. You can take a closer look at the photos provided to get a feel for the craftsmanship on display.

Chase B x Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack

Image via Chase B

The Chase B x Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack features a mix of leather, canvas, and suede. Neutral tones dominate the upper, balanced by earthy green accents on the branding. Branded labels appear on the tongue and heel, while the signature reversed Swoosh makes its return.

The sole unit blends performance cushioning with a lifestyle-ready look. Underfoot, you’ll find a green gum outsole for added grip and vintage flair. Subtle details like exposed stitching and reinforced overlays highlight the pair’s rugged design language. This collaboration offers a fresh spin on Travis' growing catalog of sneaker projects.