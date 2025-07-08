News
travis scott jordan
Sneakers
Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Green Spark” Releasing In 2026
The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Green Spark” is set to release in March 2026, and the colorway might be his boldest yet.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 08, 2025
366 Views