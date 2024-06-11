Travis Scott Spotted in Jordan Jumpman Jack “Celtics” Sneakers

It looks like Travis is rocking with the Celtics.

Travis Scott was recently spotted at the Celtics home game in the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics are now up 2-0 in the finals. Surprisingly, Travis, a Houston native, chose to support the Celtics. Many fans think he should have been backing the Mavericks. At the game, Travis wore his new Jordan Jumpman Jack sneakers. These sneakers feature an all-green and black color scheme. The eye-catching design quickly became the talk of the night. Interestingly, the Jordan Jumpman Jack “Celtics” sneakers are not slated for release.

If the Celtics win the NBA Finals, we might see something special. Travis Scott's presence at the game and his choice of footwear stirred quite a buzz. The sneakers' unique colorway perfectly matched the Celtics' team colors. This appearance has fueled excitement among sneakerheads and fans alike. Travis Scott continues to make waves in both the music and fashion worlds. His influence extends far beyond his hometown of Houston. As the finals continue, all eyes are on both the Celtics and Travis Scott's next move. The possibility of a new sneaker release keeps the anticipation high.

Travis Scott At Celtics Game

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 09: Rapper Travis Scott looks on during Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The sneakers feature a vibrant green rubber sole and a matching midsole. Also, the top is crafted from black material with green leather overlays. Further, there's a reversed Swoosh in a slightly lighter green, a staple of Travis Scott sneakers. Finally, the strap over the black laces is green as well.