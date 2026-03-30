Ranking The Top 8 Nike Air Yeezy Samples

The Nike Air Yeezy was only ever produced 6 colorways across 2 silhouettes. But behind those six releases was a much longer story. Nike and Kanye went through dozens of samples, prototypes, and colorway tests before anything ever hit retail. A lot of what got left on the cutting room floor was very special.

Some of these were scrapped because they were too similar to existing pairs, some because Kanye wasn't happy with them, and some because Nike simply said no. All of them are worth talking about. Here are the 8 best Nike Air Yeezy samples we never got:

8. Nike Air Yeezy "Tinker Hatfield"

Image via H-leung from hk-kicks.com

The "Tinker Hatfield" sample is the most understated entry on this list. It's also one of the most meaningful if you know the backstory. It's a tribute to the legendary Nike designer who created the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, and Air Max 1, among others.

The colorway features a white and university blue palette. The Yeezy 1 silhouette looks noticeably cleaner and more lifestyle-oriented in this combination than in any of the three retail colorways. It was never seriously considered for a public release. Further, it exists as more of an internal Nike tribute than a commercial sample.

Still, the idea of a shoe that connects Kanye's creative vision to Tinker Hatfield's legacy is a fascinating one, and this sample is a quiet but important footnote in Nike Yeezy history.

7. Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Cheetah"

Image via Nike Talk

The "Cheetah" is one of the most mythical samples in the entire Nike Yeezy catalog. Based on the Christmas colorway of the Nike Kobe 7, it takes the Air Yeezy 2 silhouette into an all-purple territory with red laces, gold aglets, a glow-in-the-dark outsole, and a quilted purple upper that looks unlike anything else in the Yeezy lineup.

Only around three pairs are rumored to exist, which makes it one of the rarest physical objects in sneaker collecting. The purple and gold combination is bold and unexpected, and the Kobe connection gives it a layer of meaning that goes beyond just the colorway itself.

It is the kind of sample that makes you genuinely wonder what the Nike Yeezy 2 catalog could have looked like if the partnership had continued past 2014.

6. Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Fire Red" Sample

Image via @k9_itsiant

The "Fire Red" is the sample that came closest to being a real retail release and got pulled at the last minute. Kanye actually wore this one in public during his Glow in the Dark Tour in 2008. Also, according to reports, it was seriously considered as a 4th colorway alongside the Zen Grey, Blink, and Net Tan before Nike decided against it.

The shoe features the Air Yeezy 1 silhouette with a striking red midsole that gives it a visual energy completely different from the three pairs that did release. Looking at it now, it's hard to understand why it didn't make the cut.

The "Fire Red" would have been a perfect addition to the original lineup. Its on-tour history with Kanye gives it a real place that most samples on this list simply don't have.

5. Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Mismatch" Sample

Image via Sotheby's

The "Mismatch" is exactly what it sounds like. One half of the shoe takes from the Solar Red colorway while the other pulls from the Pure Platinum, creating a split that reads more like a deliberate design statement than a color test.

Nike cancelled it because it was considered too derivative of the two existing retail colorways, but Kanye was reportedly a genuine fan of the concept. What makes this sample truly unique beyond the colorway is the fact that the only known pair is signed by Kanye himself on the midsole, making it one of the most singular collector's items in sneaker history.

The "Mismatch" didn't make it to retail, but it made it onto one very special shelf somewhere, and that story alone is enough to land it firmly in the top half of this list.

4. Nike Air Yeezy 2 "MBDTF" Sample

Image via eBay

Before most sneakerheads had ever laid eyes on the Air Yeezy 2 silhouette, Kanye showed up at Coachella in 2011 wearing this. The black and off-white colorway was named after his critically acclaimed album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. It was the first public appearance of the second Yeezy design, and it immediately broke the internet.

The tonal dark upper with cream accents and gum sole felt sophisticated and restrained compared to some of the other samples from this era. In hindsight, it set the visual template for what the Air Yeezy 2 would eventually become with the other releases.

Beyond the colorway itself, the MBDTF sample holds a special place in Nike Yeezy history simply because of the moment it created. It was the reveal before the reveal, and sneaker culture has never forgotten it.

3. Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Silver/White" Sample

Image via depeche23mode

The "Silver/White" sample is the most visually striking unreleased Yeezy 2 and makes a strong argument for being better looking than either of the retail colorways.

The metallic silver forefoot contrasts with a white upper in a way that feels futuristic. The glow-in-the-dark outsole, hieroglyphic straps, and Horus branding on the insole tie it back to the design language of the retail pairs.

This one only surfaced recently and immediately got sneaker collectors talking about what the Yeezy 2 lineup could have been. The "LKS SAMPLE" tag visible on one of the pairs only adds to its mystique. It is an exceptional shoe, and the fact that it never made it to retail is one of the bigger what-ifs in Nike Yeezy history.

2. Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Air Jordan 6" Sample

Image via Complex

The Air Jordan 6 sample has one of the wildest origin stories in sneaker history. Kanye had been vocal about wanting to incorporate Jordan tooling into the Air Yeezy design, but Nike refused the request.

Nike's Innovation team went ahead and built a version anyway to see how it would look, but they never showed it to Kanye. The sample was sold at the Doernbecher charity auction in 2009 alongside the Grammy prototype. Kanye himself reportedly had no idea the shoe existed until the day of the sale.

The result of that secret experiment, a Yeezy 1 upper sitting on the foundation of the Air Jordan 6, is a fascinating collision of two of the most important silhouettes in Nike history. It represents the road not taken in the most literal way.

1. Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Grammy" Prototype

Image via GOAT

The Grammy prototype is not just the most important Nike Yeezy sample. It is arguably the most culturally significant sneaker of the 21st century. Kanye wore this all-black prototype on stage at the 2008 Grammy Awards during his performances of "Stronger" and "Hey Mama." This made it the first public appearance of the Nike Air Yeezy and the moment that changed the relationship between music and sneaker culture permanently.

The shoe itself had a black leather upper with perforated detailing, a Swoosh, signature Yeezy strap, and pink Y medallion lacelocks. It was built in complete secrecy at Nike's Innovation Kitchen.

It was sold at the Doernbecher charity auction, changed hands again at Sotheby's in 2021 for a record-breaking $1.8 million, and was later sold again at Goldin Auctions. No sample on this list comes close to matching what this shoe represents.