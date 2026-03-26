Roman Reigns Laced Up One Of The Rarest Air Jordan 1s Ever

Roman Reigns has always brought a certain authority to his appearances. The WWE superstar recently made his presence felt both in the ring and on his feet. Reigns was spotted wearing the Fragment Design x Union LA x Air Jordan 1. It is one of the most coveted three-way collaborations in sneaker history.

The choice of footwear did not go unnoticed by sneaker fans watching the broadcast. Reigns laced up the pair during a WWE segment that already had the internet talking. Seeing a shoe this rare on a platform this large is always a moment. It introduces one of sneaker culture's most respected collabs to an entirely new audience.

Fragment Design and Union LA are two of the most respected names in the game. Their combined involvement on any Jordan 1 automatically elevates the shoe's significance. Adding both to the same pair made it one of the most discussed Jordan collabs of its release year. Reigns clearly has someone in his corner with serious sneaker knowledge.

CM Punk was also present in the same segment wearing the Shattered Backboard Jordan 1. The contrast between both pairs created an unintentional sneaker battle on live television. Two legends, two iconic Jordan 1s, one ring. Overall, Roman Reigns proved you can command attention from the ground up.

Roman Reigns & CM Punk WWE

The Fragment Design x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 is a landmark sneaker collaboration. It brings together Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design and Chris Gibbs' Union LA in one shoe.

The upper combines white leather with black overlays across the toe and ankle. Royal blue hits appear on the midsole and collar area adding strong contrast. Gold detailing runs along the lace eyelets for a premium finishing touch.

Red and yellow accents on the collar keep the energy loud and layered. The Nike Air branding on the tongue nods to the original heritage of the silhouette. Both brands' logos appear subtly throughout without competing for attention.