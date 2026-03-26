Unboxing Video Showcases The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Iced Carmine"

The women's Air Jordan 4 Retro "Iced Carmine" is dropping next month. An unboxing video has now surfaced giving everyone a proper first look. Seeing this shoe out of the box confirms just how special it really is. The colorway translates even better in person than early images suggested.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports the Air Jordan 4 Denim "Iced Carmine" is releasing on April 23rd, 2026.

The upper is constructed from a soft pink denim-like fabric throughout. The texture gives the shoe a warmer, more tactile feel than standard Jordan 4s. Cream laces sit across the top in a braided style that feels premium. A tonal pink Jumpman appears on the tongue and heel counter.

The midsole is where things get really interesting. A pale yellow midsole wraps the entire bottom of the shoe. Hot pink rubber traction pods on the outsole add a bold contrast below. The combination of pink, cream, and yellow feels fresh and seasonal.

The shoe arrives in a pink box that completes the full aesthetic experience. Every detail from packaging to outsole feels considered and cohesive. This is clearly designed with women's sizing in mind but appeal extends broadly. Demand for Jordan 4s in non-traditional colorways has never been higher.

Air Jordan 4 Retro "Iced Carmine" Price

The women's Air Jordan 4 Retro "Iced Carmine" is a genuinely fresh take on a legendary silhouette. Also soft pink denim fabric gives the upper a texture that stands apart from typical Jordan 4 builds.

Cream braided laces add a handcrafted quality that pairs beautifully with the pink base. Further the pale yellow midsole is the unexpected detail that makes the whole shoe work.

Hot pink outsole pods underneath pop with energy and color contrast. A tonal pink Jumpman on the tongue keeps branding subtle and refined. The heel counter features a translucent white panel with a pink Jumpman embossed inside.

The pink box packaging ties the entire experience together from the moment you open it. This is a Jordan 4 built specifically for a demographic that has been asking for exactly this.