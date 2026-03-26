The OVO x DC "Batman & The Joker" Collection Drops Tomorrow

Drake's OVO brand is about to enter Gotham City. The OVO x DC "Batman & The Joker" collection is officially dropping tomorrow. This collaboration brings two of the most iconic comic book characters into Drake's world. The result is one of the most visually striking OVO drops in recent memory.

The collection splits cleanly between two sides. Batman anchors the black colorway pieces throughout. The Joker takes over on the purple side with equal energy. Together they create a collection that feels balanced, theatrical, and intentional.

Hoodies are among the standout pieces in the lineup. A black OVO hoodie features bold blue arch lettering with a Batman logo below. A purple Joker hoodie carries the OVO owl reimagined with Joker energy and "Ha Ha" text surrounding it. Both pieces are heavy and graphic-forward in the best way possible.

Football jerseys also appear across both characters. The Batman version is black with a gold bat signal on the front. The Joker jersey is purple with a classic comic illustration on the back. Graphic tees round out the collection with artwork pulled directly from DC comic archives.

The campaign imagery is dark, cinematic, and perfectly executed throughout. OVO leaned fully into the Gotham aesthetic for every shot. Overall, this is the kind of crossover collab that reminds you why OVO continues to expand its cultural reach.

OVO x DC "Batman & The Joker"

The OVO x DC "Batman & The Joker" collection is a genuinely ambitious creative project. It pulls directly from classic DC comic book imagery for its visual foundation.

Black and purple are the two dominant colors running throughout every piece. Gold accents on the Batman side add a regal, premium quality to the designs. The OVO owl appears across multiple pieces reimagined through each character's lens.