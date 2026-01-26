DJ Khaled Shows Off Early Pairs: Levi's x Air Jordan 3 And Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1

DJ Khaled just flexed two of the most anticipated sneaker releases on social media. The music mogul gave fans an exclusive early look at unreleased heat. He showed off the Levi's x Air Jordan 3 and Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1.

DJ Khaled has always been deeply connected to sneaker culture and exclusive drops. The Levi's x Air Jordan 3 features that signature blue denim construction across the entire upper. You can see the classic Levi's red tab branding incorporated into the design perfectly.

The collaboration brings workwear heritage to one of Jordan's most iconic silhouettes ever. That denim texture gives the shoe a completely unique look compared to standard leather releases. The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 is a triple collaboration dream.

This brings together Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design and Union Los Angeles on one shoe. The "Black Toe" blocking gets the Union treatment with its distinctive vintage aesthetic. Red and black leather creates that classic Jordan 1 colorway everyone loves instantly.

DJ Khaled's sneaker collection is legendary in the hip-hop and collector communities. He also regularly posts early pairs of the hottest upcoming releases on his platforms.

His connections in the industry give him access to samples and pre-release pairs. This isn't the first time Khaled has shown off sneakers months before they hit stores

Read More: Stranger Things x Nike Foamposite Collaboration Releasing Very Soon

DJ Khaled Sneakers

From the images, the Levi's x Air Jordan 3 rocks a deep indigo blue denim upper that covers the entire shoe, giving it that classic workwear vibe. Also the Levi's red tab logo is incorporated. The midsole is clean white with grey accents, providing nice contrast.

The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 shows off that timeless "Black Toe" colorway with black and sail leather panels creating the classic two-tone look everyone loves. Further, leather hits the collar area with Fragment's signature lightning bolt and Union's vintage details.

The aged midsole and yellowed panels give it that deconstructed Union aesthetic that made their previous Jordan 1 collabs so sought-after.