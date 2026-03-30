Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Polo Sells Out After Arrest Mugshot Goes Viral

BY Ben Atkinson
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Tiger Woods Signs Copies Of His New Book "The 1997 Masters: My Story"
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: Professional golf player, Tiger Woods signs copies of his new book "The 1997 Masters: My Story" at Barnes &amp; Noble Union Square on March 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
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The Sun Day Red "Review" polo in Cosmic Blue worn by Tiger Woods in his DUI arrest mugshot has sold out in every size online.

Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Jupiter Island, Florida on Friday. His Land Rover clipped another vehicle and rolled onto its side at high speed.

He was uninjured but showed signs of impairment according to authorities on the scene. He blew triple 0s on a breathalyzer but refused a urine test and was booked.

The mugshot released shortly after his arrest showed Woods wearing a bright blue polo inside Martin County Jail. That polo has since been identified as the Sun Day Red "Review" polo in the Cosmic Blue colorway.

Within hours of the mugshot circulating online every size of the shirt sold out completely. The internet connected the dots faster than any marketing campaign ever could.

Sun Day Red is Tiger Woods' own apparel brand launched after his departure from Nike. The brand has been building momentum since its launch and this moment put it in front of an entirely new audience.

Furthermore, the timing is particularly significant with the Masters just weeks away. Woods had only just returned to competitive golf at the TGL championship earlier this week.

This is Woods' second DUI arrest within the last decade. He was previously arrested in 2017 after being found asleep at the wheel with prescription drugs in his system.

Overall, the polo selling out is one of the stranger cultural side stories to emerge from a very difficult moment.

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Tiger Woods Polo

The Sun Day Red "Review" polo in Cosmic Blue is a clean, understated performance piece. It features an all-over tonal checkerboard jacquard texture across a vibrant blue base.

The Sun Day Red logo is embroidered subtly on the chest in white. Pearl-style buttons run down the short placket adding a refined touch. The fabric has a performance-oriented feel consistent with Sun Day Red's golf-first mission.

Cosmic Blue is a bold, saturated shade that photographs well in any light. The polo became one of the most talked-about pieces of clothing this week for all the wrong reasons. However, the sellout proves that cultural moments however unexpected, drive real consumer behavior.

Overall Sun Day Red just got the most unintentional and viral product placement in the brand's short history.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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