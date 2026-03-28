Travis Scott Shouts Out Nike On Kanye West's Bully Album

Kanye West's long-awaited album Bully finally hit streaming services today, March 28th. The rollout was characteristically chaotic, with delayed listening parties and last-minute tracklist changes. Nevertheless, one track has risen above the noise almost immediately. "Father," the Travis Scott-assisted highlight, is generating conversation far beyond music circles.

Within the Father lyrics, Travis Scott delivers a line that sneakerheads latched onto instantly. He raps about his kicks and making checks off the right steps. The reference to Nike feels deliberate given his long and celebrated history with the brand. Furthermore, it lands at a particularly interesting moment in sneaker culture.

Travis Scott is currently one of the most powerful figures in the Jordan Brand and Nike ecosystem. His Cactus Jack collaborations have produced some of the most coveted sneakers of the past decade. Additionally, the Father lyrics come just as his brand new CJ1 T-REXX "Green Spark" prepares to drop. The timing feels anything but accidental.

The Bully album itself has divided fans since its chaotic rollout began last week. However, the Travis Scott feature on Father has been consistently cited as one of the project's strongest moments. A music video for the track, directed by Bianca Censori, also dropped today on YouTube. Overall, the Father lyrics just gave sneaker culture its most talked-about rap moment of the week.

Travis Scott 'Father' Lyrics

Travis Scott's verse on "Father" from Kanye's Bully sits at the crossroads of music and sneaker culture. His reference to Nike in the Father lyrics feels deeply personal given his decade-long relationship with the brand.

Scott has been one of Nike and Jordan Brand's most impactful creative partners for years. His Cactus Jack collaborations have consistently sold out instantly and commanded serious resale premiums. From his early Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 4 drops to the brand new CJ1 T-REXX silhouette, his footwear legacy is undeniable.

Each collab has pushed the Jordan Brand aesthetic into new creative territory. The line in the Father lyrics feels like a genuine acknowledgment of that bond rather than just a flex.

Travis Scott and Nike have built something that goes far beyond a typical athlete or artist endorsement deal. Hearing him shout out the brand on a Kanye West record feels like a full-circle cultural moment.