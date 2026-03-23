Travis Scott Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx "Green Spark" Official Images Surface

The Travis Scott Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx "Green Spark" is getting closer to a release. Official images have now surfaced, and they signal something is close. No confirmed drop date has been announced just yet. But when Nike starts releasing official images, a launch is usually not far behind.

Travis Scott was spotted wearing the "Green Spark" courtside at a Celtics game. The moment immediately sent sneaker Twitter into a frenzy. Seeing them on foot in that setting only added to the anticipation.

The CJ1 T-Rexx is Travis Scott's newest Jordan Brand silhouette. It introduces a bold, low-profile shape with aggressive outsole sculpting. The shoe looks different from anything else in the Cactus Jack catalog.

The custom "Jack" branded shoe box is also worth looking at below. Brown with playful hand-drawn lettering, it fits perfectly within the Cactus Jack universe. Even the packaging feels intentional and collectible on its own.

A release through Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers is expected. Cactus Jack's SNKRS drops have historically moved fast and sold out quickly. Overall, the "Green Spark" looks like one of Travis Scott's strongest Jordan collabs to date.

Read More: Ranking Every Air Jordan 3 OG Colorway From Worst To Best

Travis Scott CJ1 T-Rexx "Green Spark" Images

Image via Nike

The Travis Scott Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx "Green Spark" is a very exciting new silhouette. The shoe blends basketball heritage with Travis Scott's signature design sensibility throughout.

Electric green leather panels dominate the upper from toe to heel. Black perforated overlays add depth and texture across the midfoot area. Also a pale green Swoosh provides subtle contrast against the louder green base.

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack logo is embroidered on the ankle strap in matching green. The heel features his signature smiley face logo in white. A bright green sculptured outsole wraps the entire bottom dramatically.

The overall look is loud, confident, and definitely Cactus Jack.

Travis Scott Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx Retail Price

While we don't have an official release date for the sneakers, we do have an anticipated retail price. Further, the retail price of the sneakers is expected to be $205 when they drop.

Image via Nike