The Nike Air Foamposite One PRM "Tianjin 2.0" Is Worth the Wait

Nike is reaching back into one of its most culturally rich design archives. The Air Foamposite One PRM "Tianjin 2.0" is officially on the way. A release is expected through Chinese retailer DEAL Lifestyle. Quantities will be limited, and also a U.S. release has not yet been confirmed.

KicksFinder reports the Nike Air Foamposite One PRM "Tianjin 2.0" is releasing sometime in May 2026.

The original "Tianjin" Foamposite earned serious praise when it first appeared. This follow-up builds on that foundation with even more visual depth. Nike has leaned fully into traditional Chinese artistic influences for this version. The result is one of the most detailed Foamposites in recent memory.

The shoe draws heavily from Chinese folk art and cultural imagery. A traditional female figure is illustrated prominently on the lateral side. Lotus flowers, koi fish scales, and other flowers fill the upper. Chinese characters are embroidered on the heel in gold on yellow.

Further, the tongue features multicolored striped detailing that adds a festive touch. White laces and a white foam base keep things grounded beneath the artwork. Every angle of this shoe reveals something new and considered.

For Foamposite collectors, this is exactly the kind of release that matters. Overall, the "Tianjin 2.0" sets a new bar for culturally inspired Nike design.

Nike Air Foamposite One "Tianjin 2.0"

The Nike Air Foamposite One PRM "Tianjin 2.0" is a genuinely stunning piece of footwear art. It also pays deep respect to Chinese folk art traditions throughout its design.

The upper is covered in an intricate all-over print featuring flowers and other elements. A hand-painted style illustration of a traditional female figure anchors the lateral panel. Further, koi fish scale textures add dimension and movement to the graphic work.

Gold embroidered Chinese characters on the heel feel ceremonial and intentional. The mint green outsole glows against the busy upper beautifully. White laces and a clean foam base prevent the design from feeling overwhelming.

Overall, this is the kind of shoe that belongs in a display case. Also the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop.