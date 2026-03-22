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The Nike Air Foamposite One PRM "Tianjin 2.0" Is Worth the Wait
The Nike Air Foamposite One PRM "Tianjin 2.0" is set to drop soon through Chinese retailer DEAL Lifestyle, with a US drop up in the air.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 22, 2026