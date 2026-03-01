Nike Air Foamposite One "Phantom" Coming Soon

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Phantom" is set to release during the upcoming holiday season. This clean colorway showcases the iconic Foamposite silhouette in a sophisticated neutral palette.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One "Phantom" is dropping in the holiday season of 2026.

Nike continues celebrating one of basketball's most distinctive and polarizing sneaker designs ever created. The sneaker features a cream Foamposite shell that covers the entire molded upper.

The signature ripples and waves define the futuristic aesthetic that made Foamposites legendary. Black carbon fiber detailing appears on the midfoot for structural support and visual contrast.

A green outsole provides striking color underneath the neutral upper materials perfectly. Black accents hit the Swoosh branding and ankle collar for classic Nike styling elements. The pull tabs feature the same cream tone as the main Foamposite shell.

The one-piece upper construction remains true to the original design philosophy from 1997. Foamposites have maintained a dedicated following despite their bulky silhouette and high price. The "Phantom" colorway offers a more versatile option compared to bold metallic iterations.

The cream and green combination delivers fresh energy to the classic Foamposite look. Nike has been gradually reintroducing Foamposites after years of limited releases and colorways.

Foamposites remain one of the most unique sneakers Nike has ever produced period. That molded one-piece upper construction was absolutely revolutionary when it first dropped in 1997.

The cream Phantom colorway gives these a premium, sophisticated vibe compared to typical releases. That translucent green outsole is such a beautiful touch against the neutral upper.

The carbon fiber midfoot panel adds legitimate performance technology beyond just aesthetic appeal. These aren't for everyone given the bulky silhouette and bold design language throughout. But Foamposite loyalists absolutely love the unapologetic statement these sneakers make on foot.