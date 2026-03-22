Fabolous Pulls Up In Full Chrome Hearts x NOCTA Outfit

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Matt's 40th Birthday Bash
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 1: (L-R) Fabolous and O.T Genasis pose for a picture at Matt's 40th birthday bash at Mona Club on November 1, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
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Fabolous was spotted in Las Vegas wearing a full Chrome Hearts x Nike x NOCTA set, showcasing one of the most coveted collaborations.

Fabolous has always had an eye for luxury streetwear. The Brooklyn rapper has been a style icon in hip-hop for over two decades. He first rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits that defined an era. Beyond music, however, his fashion sense has remained consistently ahead of the curve.

Recently, Fabolous was spotted wearing a full Chrome Hearts x Nike x NOCTA ensemble. The look was head-to-toe in the collaboration's signature all-over print. Intricate gothic crosses, floral motifs, and baroque patterns covered every inch.

Even his cap matched the rest of the outfit perfectly. The commitment to the full look was hard to ignore.

This collab has been building momentum since apparel pieces surfaced in late 2025. Early sneaker leaks began circulating online around January 2026. The highly anticipated Air Force 1 Low has yet to receive an official release date.

Some reports suggest a wider drop may not happen until later this year. Access so far has been extremely limited and largely exclusive.

Furthermore, the layering of three major names makes this collab especially significant. Chrome Hearts brings its signature luxury gothic DNA to the table. Nike provides the athletic credibility and global reach. Meanwhile, Drake's NOCTA label ties the streetwear and music worlds together seamlessly.

The Las Vegas skyline backdrop added serious visual to the whole moment. Overall, Fabolous proved once again that his style instincts remain sharp and unmatched.

Read More: Steph Curry Laces Up Nike Air More Uptempo 96 "Olympics" In The Tunnel

Fabolous Chrome Hearts x Nike x Nocta

The Chrome Hearts x Nike x NOCTA collaboration is one of the most visually overwhelming pieces in recent memory. The all-over print blends gothic and baroque influences into something truly unique.

Crosses, daggers, and floral elements compete for attention across every panel. Earth tones of brown, cream, and grey dominate the colorway throughout. Silver detailing adds moments of contrast against the warmer colors.

The set includes a matching crewneck, pants, and cap. A heavily branded white Air Force 1 Low is also expected as part of the collection. It is the kind of collaboration that rarely comes around twice.

Read More: How Some People Are Getting the Air Jordan 1 High OG x V.A.A. Early

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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