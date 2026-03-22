How Some People Are Getting the Air Jordan 1 High OG x V.A.A. Early

Something unusual is happening around the Virgil Abloh Archive Instagram account. Select individuals are reportedly receiving friends and family invoices for the upcoming "Alaska" collab.

The process apparently involves DMing the account with a heartfelt, personal message. Those who connect are allegedly being invoiced directly for $230. Screenshots of order confirmations have begun circulating online.

The shoe in question is the Nike x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG SP "Alaska." It is set to retail on April 3rd, 2026. Only 25,000 pairs are said to exist worldwide. This makes it one of the more limited Jordan collabs in recent memory.

Not everyone is convinced this is legitimate, though. Skeptics have raised questions about the authenticity of the invoices. Some believe the DM method is too informal for a release this significant. Others point out that F&F access rarely works this way. The sneaker community remains divided on whether this is real.

Overall the V.A.A. has not made any official public statement confirming the process. Until then, proceed with caution if you receive an invoice.

Air Jordan 1 High OG x V.A.A.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG x V.A.A. "Alaska" is a tribute to Virgil Abloh's enduring creative legacy. Further the colorway leans heavily into icy, washed tones. White and pale blue dominate the upper throughout.

Off-White's signature deconstructed details are present across the shoe. Exposed stitching also adds texture and intentional rawness to the design. Bold "AIR" text hits the midsole in classic Virgil fashion.

A tonal white Swoosh keeps things clean and minimal. Small orange and blue paint-dab accents provide contrast. The overall look feels ghostly, serene, and deeply considered. It is exactly what you would expect from a posthumous Abloh release.

More Proof Is Surfacing Online

Social media is starting to fill up with more evidence. Twitter user @bawsedubbkiccz7 shared what appears to be a legitimate F&F email. The message confirms an exclusive purchasing link for the Air Jordan 1 High OG x V.A.A.