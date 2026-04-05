Nike May Have Set A Trap For Stores Backdooring The Jordan 1 "Alaska"

A rumor is making rounds in the sneaker community this week. A video claims Nike embedded tracking devices into select shipments of the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska."

The goal was to identify which boutiques were backdooring pairs to resellers before the public could access them. According to the claim, Nike strategically gave certain tier zero accounts tagged inventory to catch stores selling out of the back door.

The video suggests a number of stores could lose their Nike accounts as a result. It is a dramatic story that the sneaker internet is taking very seriously and very skeptically at the same time.

It is worth being clear here and this is unverified. Nobody has confirmed Nike actually did this. The claim comes from a single Instagram video with no evidence. Replies across social media are split between people who hope it is true and people who think it is pure engagement farming.

That said, backdooring is a real and persistent problem in sneaker culture. Stores reserving high-demand pairs for preferred clients or flipping them directly to resellers is something the community has complained about for years.

Whether Nike actually went this far to combat it is another question entirely. For now, it remains a rumor. An entertaining one, but a rumor nonetheless.

Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska"

The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" is one of the most coveted releases of 2026. The shoe runs in a clean white and soft mint blue colorway with light blue accents throughout.

A blue zip tie replaces the classic red from the original Off-White Jordan 1 series. Orange stitch details appear as a callback to Virgil's signature design language. "AIR" is stamped on the midsole in his iconic quotation mark format.