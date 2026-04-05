Michigan Football Just Got The Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" For Easter

Jordan Brand showed up to Michigan Football spring practice with an early Easter surprise. The brand gifted the entire team a pair of Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" sneakers ahead of the shoe's release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue” is going to be released on April 18th, 2026.

The delivery method made it even better. The shoes arrived inside a golden Easter egg container, which is exactly as fun as it sounds.

The video posted by Michigan Football shows players genuinely excited about the gift. That reaction is hard to fake. Getting an unreleased Jordan 11 Low delivered in a golden Easter egg during spring practice is a moment. Jordan Brand knows how to make a program feel special and this one landed perfectly.

There is one detail that the internet could not let go unnoticed. The "University Blue" colorway has a long and well-established connection to UNC, not Michigan.

Maize and blue are Michigan's colors. Light blue is decidedly not. A few replies pointed that out fairly quickly. Still, the players did not seem to mind at all. Free Jordans are free Jordans.

The broader story here is about Jordan Brand's continued investment in college football culture. Michigan is one of the most important programs in the country and Jordan Brand has built genuine relationships across college sports.

This Easter delivery is a small moment that tells a larger story about how the brand operates at the collegiate level.

Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue"

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" is one of the cleaner Jordan 11 colorways in recent memory. A crisp white mesh upper pairs with a bold university blue patent leather mudguard wrapping the full perimeter of the shoe.

The glossy blue patent is the defining visual element and it catches light in a way that makes the shoe hard to ignore. White laces and a matching blue lace lock keep the top half clean.

An icy blue translucent outsole ties the look together underneath. It is a sharp, warm weather colorway on one of the most universally respected silhouettes Jordan Brand has ever produced.

Also, the retail price of the Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" will be $190.