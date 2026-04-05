Caitlin Clark Reveals New Details About Her Signature Nike Shoe

Caitlin Clark's signature Nike sneaker is officially coming Holiday 2026. The announcement has been building for a while but details are finally starting to take shape.

Clark appeared on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce and gave fans the most insight yet into the project. According to Clark, Nike is planning to put revolutionary technology into the shoe.

She did not get specific but the emphasis on performance innovation suggests this will not be a lifestyle-first release. Clark also made it clear she is deeply involved in the actual design process. This is not a standard endorsement deal where an athlete signs off on colorways.

Nike also revealed Clark's personal logo for the first time last year. The double C monogram is clean, bold, and immediately recognizable. It sits in the same visual tier as the signatures built for Jordan, LeBron, and Kobe.

The timing makes sense. Clark has fundamentally changed the WNBA's cultural footprint since entering the league. Attendance records, television ratings, merchandise sales and she has reset every benchmark she has touched.

A signature shoe arriving Holiday 2026 gives Nike a full season of Clark in the spotlight before the drop. The anticipation will only grow from here. This is shaping up to be one of the most significant women's basketball shoe releases ever.

Read More: FaZe Banks Just Showed The World What A Million Dollar Closet Looks Like

Caitlin Clark's Nike Shoe

Caitlin Clark's signature Nike shoe will be the first women's basketball sneaker in years to arrive with this level of cultural momentum behind it. The double C logo Nike revealed is minimal and refined with two interlocking Cs forming a mark that feels both personal and timeless.