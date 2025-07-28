Ice Cube Reveals Why He Cannot Offer Angel Reese Same $5 Million Big3 Contract Caitlin Clark Got

WNBA: Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx
Jul 22, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) dribbles against the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel via Imagn Images
Ice Cube gunned hard for Caitlin Clark last year, and he wants Angel Reese too. However, the rapper cannot go to a certain extent.

Ice Cube's Big3 basketball league is still going strong these days. They have been trying to branch out by bringing in current WNBA stars, doing so just over a year ago. The California native went big game hunting, trying to snag phenom Caitlin Clark before heading to The W.

If you remember, Cube was more than ready and willing to give her $5 million. "We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the [NCAA] championship. But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3," he said on X at the time.

The Indiana Fever guard did turn it down, despite it being reported that there would hardly be any scheduling conflicts. Maybe one day she will come back around.

However, it seems like Angel Reese could be next in line for a Big3 offer. As caught by Complex, Ice Cube was interviewed by TMZ Sports in an airport about the Chicago Sky forward partially. He was asked if she would draw similar interest, given that she is a marketable athlete.

After all, she has her own podcast, has modeled for fashion brands, and etc.

Unfortunately, despite Reese being "a great player," Cube wouldn't be able to unload that same $5 million to her.

Cailtin Clark & Angel Reese

He says that the sponsors he's working with "didn't tell us the same thing" regarding her draw. "I don't think we can make that same offer because it won't have the same impact to the league," Cube added.

Of course, this is expectedly feeding into the rivalry that exists between Angel and Caitlin. Folks in the YouTube comments are expressing how Caitlin is just the superior athlete. "Angel Reese can't even sell out her 8,000 arena lol. She is not a money making draw." "Like asking if you would give Dillon Brooks a Steph Curry deal [laughing emoji," are just some of the thoughts being shared.

But speaking of that tension, it's been palpable since their college days at Iowa and LSU respectively. Reese has been the one to feed into this beef more so, making it clear that she's just as good and valuable to the WNBA. "I know I’ll go down in history. I’ll look back in 20 years and be like, 'Yeah, the reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person. It’s because of me, too.' And I want you to realize that."

