FaZe Banks Just Showed The World What A Million Dollar Closet Looks Like

BY Ben Atkinson
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ComplexCon 2024
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 16: FaZe Banks attends ComplexCon 2024 on November 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
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FaZe Banks sparked debate after posting a closet full of his plain black t-shirts he claims is worth $1 million.

FaZe Banks posted his closet on Instagram stories recently. The caption read: "If you ever wondered what $1 million in black t-shirts looks like." Racks and racks of dark grey and black tees filled the frame from top to bottom.

Look, it is a little out of touch. A million dollars in black t-shirts is a hard thing to justify to most people. That said, it is also kind of hard not to respect the commitment.

Banks has clearly found his aesthetic and he is locked in. No prints, no colors, no distractions. Just black tees in every shade of dark imaginable.

The visible pieces include graphic tees with subtle branding like a bulldog graphic labeled "Dinosaur Jr" and a Pop is Dead Radiohead Tee are visible. These are not random Walmart basics. Banks is clearly shopping at a certain level, even if the color never changes.

There is something almost funny about spending seven figures to look like you grabbed whatever was closest to the door. But that is kind of the whole point of this aesthetic.

The effort is in the curation, not the color. Banks knows exactly what he is doing. Whether it is worth a million dollars is a different question entirely. Most people would say no. Banks clearly disagrees and honestly, it is his money.

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FaZe Banks Million Dollar T-Shirt Collection

FaZe Banks is one of the most prominent figures in gaming and content creation culture. His personal style has always leaned dark, minimal, and deliberately understated for someone at his level of fame.

The black t-shirt as a wardrobe staple is not a new concept, plenty of designers and creatives have built entire identities around the idea of wearing the same thing every day. What makes Banks' version interesting is the scale.

A million dollars worth of essentially the same garment in slightly different shades of dark is commitment at a level most people cannot fathom. It is excessive and weirdly disciplined at the same time.

Read More: Solebox Honors Virgil Abloh With Creative Air Jordan 1 Raffle

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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