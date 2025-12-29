Faze Banks Readies Lawsuit Against PlaqueBoyMax's Cousin Over Underaged Charli D'Amelio Allegations

BY Alexander Cole 757 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The h.wood Group's 10th Annual Red, White &amp; Bootsy 4th Of July, Presented By LF*GO!™️ ENERGY
MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - JULY 04: FaZe Banks attends The h.wood Group's 10th annual red, white &amp; bootsy 4th of July, presented by LF*GO!™️ ENERGY at Nobu Malibu on July 04, 2024 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group )
Faze Banks has been accused of a crime against Charli D'Amelio, and PlaqueBoyMax's Cousin is at the center of it all.

Faze Clan has been embroiled in lots of drama over the past decade. Ownership of the gaming organization has been a bit of a disaster, especially after the company went public. At one point, anyone could join Faze, and the gaming organization had completely lost its luster.

Eventually, Faze Banks, one of the originators of the clan, came back in to take control, and it was here that he recruited a plethora of content creators. Lacy, Stable Ronaldo, and PlaqueBoyMax were some of the biggest names added to the organization. However, over the weekend, it all fell apart, and now, PlaqueBoyMax and Banks are at war.

In fact, in the middle of this beef, PlaqueBoyMax's cousin jumped in and alleged that Banks had sex with Charli D'Amelio while she was underage. For context, Faze Banks is 34. These are hefty allegations, and Banks is not taking them lightly.

On Sunday, he posted a message online, claiming that he is thinking of suing PBM's cousin. Furthermore, he posted a screenshot from a FaceTime call with Charli, which shows that the two are planning some sort of response.

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

Faze Banks Denies Charli D'Amelio Allegations

As you can see in the screenshot above, provided by No Jumper, D'Amelio replied to Banks' tweet with a thumbs up. Needless to say, she is co-signing the Faze creator's anger. Banks notes in his response that he met Charli in 2024 when she was turning 20 years old. He also made it a point that their relationship is no one's business.

This has become one of the biggest stories in the streaming space over the weekend. The proliferation of Faze has been rough to watch, especially when you consider their roots in gaming and Call of Duty.

Now, Faze is less about eSports and more about clout farming on Twitch and Kick. Whether or not that ever changes, remains to be seen. Until further notice, it feels as though Faze is dead.

Read More: Fabolous Fans Hope His Cryptic IG Message Is A 50 Cent Warning Shot

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 84.6K
$FAZE GOIN' PUBLIC Party Sports FaZe Banks Becomes FaZe Clan CEO 963
WrestleMania 39 Gaming Snoop Dogg Resigns From FaZe Clan: Report 958
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.9K
Comments 0