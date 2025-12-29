Faze Banks Readies Lawsuit Against PlaqueBoyMax's Cousin Over Underaged Charli D'Amelio Allegations

Faze Clan has been embroiled in lots of drama over the past decade. Ownership of the gaming organization has been a bit of a disaster, especially after the company went public. At one point, anyone could join Faze, and the gaming organization had completely lost its luster.

Eventually, Faze Banks, one of the originators of the clan, came back in to take control, and it was here that he recruited a plethora of content creators. Lacy, Stable Ronaldo, and PlaqueBoyMax were some of the biggest names added to the organization. However, over the weekend, it all fell apart, and now, PlaqueBoyMax and Banks are at war.

In fact, in the middle of this beef, PlaqueBoyMax's cousin jumped in and alleged that Banks had sex with Charli D'Amelio while she was underage. For context, Faze Banks is 34. These are hefty allegations, and Banks is not taking them lightly.

On Sunday, he posted a message online, claiming that he is thinking of suing PBM's cousin. Furthermore, he posted a screenshot from a FaceTime call with Charli, which shows that the two are planning some sort of response.

Faze Banks Denies Charli D'Amelio Allegations

As you can see in the screenshot above, provided by No Jumper, D'Amelio replied to Banks' tweet with a thumbs up. Needless to say, she is co-signing the Faze creator's anger. Banks notes in his response that he met Charli in 2024 when she was turning 20 years old. He also made it a point that their relationship is no one's business.

This has become one of the biggest stories in the streaming space over the weekend. The proliferation of Faze has been rough to watch, especially when you consider their roots in gaming and Call of Duty.

Now, Faze is less about eSports and more about clout farming on Twitch and Kick. Whether or not that ever changes, remains to be seen. Until further notice, it feels as though Faze is dead.