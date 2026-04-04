Steph Curry Honors LeBron's High School Legacy With His Sneakers

Steph Curry's sneaker free agency just took one of its most sentimental turns yet. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Curry laced up a pair of Adidas Pro Model "SVSM" sneakers.

SVSM stands for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. That is LeBron James' alma mater. The green and gold colorway on Curry's feet matches the Fighting Irish's school colors exactly. Seeing those initials on a shoe worn by Curry, during a game against LeBron's former team, is the kind of detail that sneaker culture lives for.

The deeper layer of this story goes back further. LeBron James famously wore Adidas during his high school career at SVSM before signing with Nike in 2003.

Curry wearing an Adidas shoe built around LeBron's high school program is a genuinely layered move. Whether it was intentional or not, the timing made it land perfectly.

Curry's free agency sneaker tour has been one of the most entertaining stories in sports this season. He has worn Nike, Li-Ning, On, Reebok, and now Adidas.

Choosing an Adidas shoe tied to LeBron's roots while playing against Cleveland is either the most calculated move of his free agency or the best coincidence of the year.

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Steph Curry Sneakers

The Adidas Pro Model "SVSM" is built around St. Vincent-St. Mary High School's iconic green and gold color scheme. The shoe features a dark forest green patent leather upper with bold gold three-stripe branding running down the lateral side.

"Class of" and "Pro Model" text is embossed on the toe box in gold lettering. A clean white midsole grounds the look underneath. The silhouette itself is a classic Adidas basketball design with a low, streamlined profile and premium leather construction.