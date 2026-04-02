Steph Curry Rocks Draymond's Old Nike PE And Nobody Saw It Coming

Steph Curry's sneaker free agency tour just took an interesting turn. Before yesterday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, Curry warmed up in Draymond Green's Nike Zoom Rev PE from 2017. The choice raised immediate eyebrows around the sneaker community.

The Nike Zoom Rev is not a shoe most people have thought about in years. Seeing it on Curry's feet during warmups changes that conversation quickly.

This is a player-exclusive colorway built specifically for Draymond during the Warriors' dynasty era. Black base, bold yellow swoosh, yellow outsole and it matches the Warriors' color scheme precisely.

Curry has been methodical about his free agency sneaker choices since splitting from Under Armour in November 2025. Every shoe he laces up feels deliberate.

Wearing a Nike PE from a teammate suggests he may be sending a message toward the Swoosh. Nike has been widely regarded as one of the frontrunners in the Curry sweepstakes alongside ANTA.

Curry has been methodical about his free agency sneaker choices since splitting from Under Armour in November 2025. Every shoe he laces up feels deliberate. Wearing a Nike PE from a teammate suggests he may be sending a message toward the Swoosh. Nike is probably one of the frontrunners in the Curry decision alongside ANTA.

His free agency has been one of the most entertaining ongoing stories in sneakers. Tonight's choice only adds to it.

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Steph Curry Warm Up

The Nike Zoom Rev was a performance basketball shoe released in 2017 during the height of the Warriors dynasty. Draymond Green wore a Warriors-themed player-exclusive that season built in black with bright yellow accents throughout.

The black mesh upper is clean and low-profile with a yellow swoosh hitting the lateral side sharply. The midsole runs in matching black with a yellow outsole that pops against the court. Zoom Air cushioning sits underfoot for responsive court feel.

It is a functional, no-nonsense performance shoe from Nike's mid-tier lineup that carries serious nostalgia value given the era it represents. Seeing it on Curry's feet definitely makes it matter again.