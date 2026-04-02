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Steph Curry Rocks Draymond's Old Nike PE And Nobody Saw It Coming
Steph Curry warmed up in Draymond Green's 2017 Nike Zoom Rev Warriors PE adding another chapter to his sneaker free agency.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 02, 2026