Steph Curry Rocks "Yellow" Hyperflight PE And Way Of Wade 12 "All-Star"

Steph Curry's sneaker free agency tour produced another double feature against the Sacramento Kings. In the tunnel, he showed up in a yellow Nike Zoom Hyperflight PE. On the court, he laced up the Li-Ning Way of Wade 12 "All-Star" in pink.

Curry wore a yellow pair of Nike Zoom Hyperflight PEs to the Warriors' road game against the Sacramento Kings. The yellow colorway is a bold team-color PE tied to the Hyperflight's early 2000s basketball legacy.

Jason Williams, aka White Chocolate, was known for his incredible dribbling and passing abilities during his stint with the Kings. Pulling out a Hyperflight PE in Sacramento was a clear nod to the city and its basketball history.

Then the game started and Steph Curry switched entirely. He laced up the Li-Ning Way of Wade 12 "All-Star" the same iridescent pink pair he has worn before this season. The shoe features "I Can Do All Things" along the midsole and the Roman numerals "II XII" as personal inscriptions from Wade.

Overall Steph Curry's ability to deliver meaningful sneaker moments on both ends of a game night is unmatched.

Nike Hyperflight "Yellow"

The yellow Nike Zoom Hyperflight is a bold, high-top basketball silhouette with a glossy patent leather upper in bright yellow with black paneling for contrast. Also designed by legendary footwear designer Eric Avar, the Nike Zoom Hyperflight first launched in 2001.

The shoe features a high ankle collar, visible Zoom Air cushioning, and a chunky outsole that gives it a futuristic profile. The silhouette has grown into cult classic status since its debut.

Curry's yellow PE popped immediately against his all-black tunnel fit.

Li-Ning Way Of Wade 12 "All Star"

The Li-Ning Way of Wade 12 "All-Star" is one of the most visually striking shoes in Curry's free agency rotation. The upper is coated in a pink iridescent holographic material that shifts between rose, purple, and rainbow tones under the light.

The high-top silhouette features mesh detailing along the lacing system and a thick pink midsole. Further, Wade's personal motto of "I Can Do All Things" is along the midsole alongside the Roman numerals "II XII."

Finally a Curry Brand logo and "WoC" inscription add personal identity to an already deeply meaningful shoe.