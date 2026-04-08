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way of wade
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Steph Curry Rocked Dwyane Wade's Li-Ning In His Return Game
Stephen Curry honored Dwyane Wade by wearing the "All-Star Game" Li-Ning Way of Wade 12 LUX in his return from a 27-game absence.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 08, 2026