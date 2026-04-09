Steph Curry Rocked Dwyane Wade's Li-Ning In His Return Game

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
Apr 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball next to Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
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Stephen Curry honored Dwyane Wade by wearing the "All-Star Game" Li-Ning Way of Wade 12 LUX in his return from a 27-game absence.

Stephen Curry made his return to the court against the Houston Rockets on April 5. After missing 27 games, the Golden State Warriors did not miss a beat. Also Curry made sure his sneaker game matched the moment.

He laced up Dwyane Wade's "All-Star Game" Li-Ning Way of Wade 12 LUX. The holographic, iridescent colorway turned heads on the Chase Center floor. Written on the midsole were the words "I Can Do All Things" one of Wade's signature mottos.

Curry came off the bench with 4:54 left in the first quarter, and the Chase Center erupted with a standing ovation that lasted close to a minute. He finished with a team-high 29 points. The shoe choice made the moment even more meaningful.

Wade noticed and of course responded publicly, calling Curry one of his goats and saying he was honored that the Warriors star chose his shoe for his first game back.

Curry has maintained all season that his goal is to pay tribute to players, teams, cities, and important elements of basketball history. This was another chapter in that story. He has worn multiple Wade 12 colorways throughout the season, each one a deliberate nod.

Steph Curry's sneaker free agency tour continues. Every game, every pair tells a story. Overall this one hit different.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 OG "White Metallic" Release Date Confirmed

Steph Curry Li-Ning Way Of Wade 12

The Li-Ning Way of Wade 12 LUX "All-Star Game" is one of the most visually striking shoes in Wade's signature line. The upper is fully covered in an iridescent holographic material that shifts colors under the light.

Silver tones, rainbow reflections, and a clean white midsole dominate the look. The shoe features Wade's personal inscription "I Can Do All Things" is printed along the outsole in script. The Roman numerals "II XII" reference his number 3 and December 12th connection.

Overall it is a deeply personal colorway. Seeing Curry wear it in his return game added a layer of meaning that went beyond the court.

Read More: Haaland Just Laced Up One Of The Rarest Jordans Ever

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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