Steph Curry Rocked Dwyane Wade's Li-Ning In His Return Game

Stephen Curry made his return to the court against the Houston Rockets on April 5. After missing 27 games, the Golden State Warriors did not miss a beat. Also Curry made sure his sneaker game matched the moment.

He laced up Dwyane Wade's "All-Star Game" Li-Ning Way of Wade 12 LUX. The holographic, iridescent colorway turned heads on the Chase Center floor. Written on the midsole were the words "I Can Do All Things" one of Wade's signature mottos.

Curry came off the bench with 4:54 left in the first quarter, and the Chase Center erupted with a standing ovation that lasted close to a minute. He finished with a team-high 29 points. The shoe choice made the moment even more meaningful.

Wade noticed and of course responded publicly, calling Curry one of his goats and saying he was honored that the Warriors star chose his shoe for his first game back.

Curry has maintained all season that his goal is to pay tribute to players, teams, cities, and important elements of basketball history. This was another chapter in that story. He has worn multiple Wade 12 colorways throughout the season, each one a deliberate nod.

Steph Curry's sneaker free agency tour continues. Every game, every pair tells a story. Overall this one hit different.

Steph Curry Li-Ning Way Of Wade 12

The Li-Ning Way of Wade 12 LUX "All-Star Game" is one of the most visually striking shoes in Wade's signature line. The upper is fully covered in an iridescent holographic material that shifts colors under the light.

Silver tones, rainbow reflections, and a clean white midsole dominate the look. The shoe features Wade's personal inscription "I Can Do All Things" is printed along the outsole in script. The Roman numerals "II XII" reference his number 3 and December 12th connection.

Overall it is a deeply personal colorway. Seeing Curry wear it in his return game added a layer of meaning that went beyond the court.