Haaland Just Laced Up One Of The Rarest Jordans Ever

BY Ben Atkinson
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Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Round of 16-Al Hilal FC at Manchester City
[Subscription Customers Only] Jun 30, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (9) celebrates scoring their second goal with midfielder Rodri (16) during a round of 16 match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images
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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was spotted wearing the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Chicago," one of the most coveted sneakers.

Erling Haaland keeps proving he's as locked in off the pitch as on it. The Manchester City striker was recently spotted holding a trophy and rocking a pair of heat. On his feet were the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago."

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG was one of the most anticipated footwear collaborations of 2017. It marked the first time Virgil Abloh and Jordan Brand worked together. The release was part of a landmark collection known as "The Ten."

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" stands as the start of Virgil Abloh's long-standing partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand. Since Abloh's passing in 2021, the shoe has only grown in cultural significance. Getting a pair at retail today is nearly impossible.

Haaland has been a known sneaker collector for years. He has been spotted in everything from Travis Scott collabs to friends-and-family exclusives. The "Chicago" Off-White is one of the most grail-level pickups he has shown off yet.

After Abloh's passing, resale prices for the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" reportedly climbed from $5,300 to $10,000. Haaland wearing a pair publicly shows just how deep his sneaker connection runs. For a footballer, his taste is on another level.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 OG "White Metallic" Release Date Confirmed

Erling Haaland's Off-White x Air Jordan 1

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" features a deconstructed white, red, and black leather upper. The other side is also branded with "Off-White for Nike Air Jordan 1, Beaverton, Oregon, USA c 1985."

Other details include floppy ankle collars, an oversized off-centered Swoosh, "Air" written on the midsole, and "Shoelaces" printed on the laces. Further the zip-tie hanging from the collar became one of the most iconic details in modern sneaker history.

The shoe changed how the world thought about footwear design. Overall it turned a basketball sneaker into a full-on art object. Few releases since have matched its cultural impact.

Read More: Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg Rocks Two Air Jordan 11s In National Title Win

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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