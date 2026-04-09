Haaland Just Laced Up One Of The Rarest Jordans Ever

Erling Haaland keeps proving he's as locked in off the pitch as on it. The Manchester City striker was recently spotted holding a trophy and rocking a pair of heat. On his feet were the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago."

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG was one of the most anticipated footwear collaborations of 2017. It marked the first time Virgil Abloh and Jordan Brand worked together. The release was part of a landmark collection known as "The Ten."

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" stands as the start of Virgil Abloh's long-standing partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand. Since Abloh's passing in 2021, the shoe has only grown in cultural significance. Getting a pair at retail today is nearly impossible.

Haaland has been a known sneaker collector for years. He has been spotted in everything from Travis Scott collabs to friends-and-family exclusives. The "Chicago" Off-White is one of the most grail-level pickups he has shown off yet.

After Abloh's passing, resale prices for the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" reportedly climbed from $5,300 to $10,000. Haaland wearing a pair publicly shows just how deep his sneaker connection runs. For a footballer, his taste is on another level.

Erling Haaland's Off-White x Air Jordan 1

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" features a deconstructed white, red, and black leather upper. The other side is also branded with "Off-White for Nike Air Jordan 1, Beaverton, Oregon, USA c 1985."

Other details include floppy ankle collars, an oversized off-centered Swoosh, "Air" written on the midsole, and "Shoelaces" printed on the laces. Further the zip-tie hanging from the collar became one of the most iconic details in modern sneaker history.