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Erling Haaland
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Haaland Just Laced Up One Of The Rarest Jordans Ever
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was spotted wearing the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Chicago," one of the most coveted sneakers.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 08, 2026