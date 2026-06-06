Erling Haaland Shows Up To World Cup In Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows

Erling Haaland was photographed wearing the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink." The photos show Haaland on the tarmac alongside a teammate, both pulling luggage.

Haaland's pink sneakers stood out against his all-black travel suit. The images circulated quickly across sneaker and football accounts once they were posted online.

The shoe features a pink and sail leather upper with a red Swoosh and Cactus Jack branding throughout. It is one of the more recent colorways from Travis Scott's ongoing collaboration with Jordan Brand. The "Tropical Pink" name reflects the color palette, which leans heavily into soft pink tones across the upper.

Haaland is a Nike athlete, which makes the appearance of a Nike collab on his feet relatively straightforward. He is also one of the more visible footballers in the world right now, and his presence at the World Cup has kept him in the media consistently.

Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low collaborations have generated consistent attention since the first version released several years ago. Seeing the shoe on a high-profile athlete in a non-basketball context adds to the collab's visibility.

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Erling Haaland's Travis Scott Jordan 1s

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink" is part of an ongoing series of collaborative releases between Travis Scott's Cactus Jack brand and Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan 1 Low has become one of the more frequently revisited silhouettes in the Cactus Jack catalog.

This particular colorway uses a softer palette compared to earlier versions in the collaboration, which tended to lean on earth tones and neutral colors. The reversed Swoosh detail, which has become a signature element of Travis Scott's Jordan collabs, appears on this version as well.