Erling Haaland Shows Up To World Cup In Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows

BY Ben Atkinson
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Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Round of 16-Al Hilal FC at Manchester City
Jun 30, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (9) before a round of 16 match against Al Hilal FC of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Erling Haaland was photographed arriving at the 2026 World Cup wearing the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink."

Erling Haaland was photographed wearing the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink." The photos show Haaland on the tarmac alongside a teammate, both pulling luggage.

Haaland's pink sneakers stood out against his all-black travel suit. The images circulated quickly across sneaker and football accounts once they were posted online.

The shoe features a pink and sail leather upper with a red Swoosh and Cactus Jack branding throughout. It is one of the more recent colorways from Travis Scott's ongoing collaboration with Jordan Brand. The "Tropical Pink" name reflects the color palette, which leans heavily into soft pink tones across the upper.

Haaland is a Nike athlete, which makes the appearance of a Nike collab on his feet relatively straightforward. He is also one of the more visible footballers in the world right now, and his presence at the World Cup has kept him in the media consistently.

Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low collaborations have generated consistent attention since the first version released several years ago. Seeing the shoe on a high-profile athlete in a non-basketball context adds to the collab's visibility.

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Erling Haaland's Travis Scott Jordan 1s

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink" is part of an ongoing series of collaborative releases between Travis Scott's Cactus Jack brand and Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan 1 Low has become one of the more frequently revisited silhouettes in the Cactus Jack catalog.

This particular colorway uses a softer palette compared to earlier versions in the collaboration, which tended to lean on earth tones and neutral colors. The reversed Swoosh detail, which has become a signature element of Travis Scott's Jordan collabs, appears on this version as well.

Haaland wearing the shoe during World Cup travel puts it in front of a football audience that may not follow sneaker releases closely. That kind of visibility tends to generate additional interest in a collab outside of the core sneaker community.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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