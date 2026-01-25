UFC Star Arman Tsarukyan Flexes Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Low On Private Jet

BY Ben Atkinson
Image via Arman Tsarukyan
UFC star Arman Tsarukyan gives an exclusive early look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low dropping later this year.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG collaboration with Travis Scott gets an early look thanks to UFC fighter Arman Tsarukyan. The lightweight contender gave fans an exclusive first glimpse at the upcoming "Shy Pink/University Red" colorway.

@KicksFinder reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Shy Pink/University Red" is releasing on May 22nd, 2026.

He unboxed the unreleased sneakers while flying on a private jet. The images quickly circulated across social media, creating massive buzz in the sneaker community.

This Travis Scott collaboration continues the rapper's legendary partnership with Jordan Brand. The "Shy Pink/University Red" colorway features a soft pink leather base throughout the upper.

University red accents appear on the Swoosh and collar, creating beautiful contrast. That signature aged midsole gives the shoe a vintage, worn-in aesthetic right out the box.

Tsarukyan is known for his fashion sense outside the octagon as much as his fighting. The Armenian-born fighter regularly posts his sneaker collection and luxury lifestyle on social platforms.

Getting early access to this Travis Scott drop shows his connections in the sneaker world. Most fans won't see these until the official May release date later this year.

The reversed Swoosh remains a Travis Scott signature design element across his Jordan collaborations. These Lows follow the same formula that made his previous releases instant sellouts.

Read More: Zion Williamson Shoe Deal Reportedly Coming To An End

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Shy Pink/University Red"

The images show a really clean color-blocking scheme with that soft shy pink leather dominating the toe box, side panels, and collar area, giving it an almost pastel vibe that's different from most Travis collabs.

The university red hits on the backward Swoosh and heel tab add just enough contrast without overwhelming the softer pink tones throughout. You can see that signature aged or yellowed midsole that Travis always includes, making the shoe look like it's already got some wear and character.

The sail or cream laces tie everything together perfectly, and from what's visible, the insole features that bright red with Cactus Jack branding.

The overall look is surprisingly wearable despite the pink colorway, and honestly, it's one of the more unique takes Travis has done on the Jordan 1 Low.

Read More: Nike Hit With Massive Data Breach As Jordan Brand Files Leaked On Dark Web

