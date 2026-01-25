Nike Hit With Massive Data Breach As Jordan Brand Files Leaked On Dark Web

BY Ben Atkinson
Nike Sportswear Presents a Screening of "The Assassination Of A High School President" at the Montalban Theater
A general view at the Nike Sportswear Presents "The Assassination Of A High School President" Screening at the Montalban Theater on August 26, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/WireImage)
WorldLeaks ransomware group leaked 1.4TB of Nike data including Jordan Brand SP27 files, design prototypes, and internal documents.

Nike is dealing with a major cybersecurity crisis right now. Ransomware group WorldLeaks leaked over 1.4TB of company data on the dark web. That's 188,347 files containing sensitive Nike and Jordan Brand information.

The leaked data reportedly includes Jordan Brand's upcoming SP27 collection details. Product creation files like tech packs and bills of materials are exposed. Design schematics and prototypes from multiple seasons are now public.

Supply chain information also got compromised in the breach. Factory audits and manufacturing partner details are included in the leak. Production processes and workflows are now accessible to anyone online.

Internal Nike documents spanning 2020 to 2026 were exposed too. Strategic presentations and employee training materials are in the dump. Partnership information with sports federations and leagues is also out there.

WorldLeaks posted Nike on their dark web leak site January 22nd. They set a timer threatening to release everything by January 24th. The ransom demand amount hasn't been made public yet.

Further, Nike confirmed they're investigating the potential cyber security incident. "We always take consumer privacy and data security very seriously," they stated. The company is also actively assessing the full scope of the breach.

Nike Data Breach

This data breach is absolutely devastating for Nike from both a business and security perspective. Having 1.4TB of internal files dumped on the dark web means competitors can study their entire product development process.

The Jordan Brand SP27 also kills any element of surprise for future drops and gives rivals a blueprint to copy or undercut their designs. Beyond just product info, having factory audits and partner information exposed could damage relationships with manufacturers and potentially violate NDAs.

The strategic presentations and internal videos getting out there is also handing competitors a roadmap of Nike's long-term plans. WorldLeaks switching from encryption to pure data theft makes this worse because there's no recovering the files.

Nike's investigation is standard corporate speak, but the reality is this leak already happened and the damage is done.

