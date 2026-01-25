The Air Jordan 11 Is Teaming Up With Comme Des Garcons In 2026

The Air Jordan 11 is getting its first designer collaboration ever. Comme des Garcons is teaming up with Jordan Brand for an unprecedented release. Two colorways have surfaced in early sample images.

This marks a historic moment for the iconic Jordan 11 silhouette. Despite countless retros and special editions over the years, no designer collab existed. CDG's Homme Plus line is changing that in 2026.

The collaboration comes in both white and black colorways. The white version features a clean, monochromatic upper with subtle branding. The black pair showcases patent leather mudguards with matte black uppers.

CDG branding appears on the heel and insole of both versions. "COMME des GARCONS HOMME PLUS" text is embossed on the back. The Jumpman logo sits prominently on the translucent outsole.

Both samples show premium construction throughout the entire shoe. The materials look elevated compared to standard Jordan 11 retros. This collaboration prioritizes quality over flashy design changes.

The white colorway maintains the Jordan 11's elegant aesthetic perfectly. It's subtle enough for formal occasions yet still unmistakably a Jordan. The all-white execution feels fresh despite the shoe's 30-year history.

Comme des Garcons has collaborated with Nike many times before. Previous partnerships included Dunks, Air Max models, and VaporMax releases. This Jordan 11 feels like their most significant sneaker project.

Read More: Future Shows Support To Kai Cenat And Vivet At Paris Fashion Week

Air Jordan 11 x Comme Des Garcons

The Air Jordan 11 getting its first designer collaboration after three decades is genuinely shocking when you think about it. This is arguably the most elegant and commercially successful Jordan model ever created, worn by MJ during the '95-'96 championship season and immortalized in Space Jam.

The fact that it took until 2026 for a high-fashion collaboration shows how protective Jordan Brand has been with this particular silhouette. Comme des Garcons bringing their minimalist Japanese aesthetic to the 11 makes perfect sense though.

These aren't loud or over-designed they're subtle upgrades that respect the original while adding premium materials and understated branding.